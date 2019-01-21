No truck with BJD, says BJP general secy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ruling out possibility of any alliance with the ruling BJD, the BJP on Sunday said the party will make a determined fight to oust the Naveen Patnaik-led Government from power as it has failed to meet people’s aspiration.

“The BJP will form the next Government in Odisha on its own. People will vote BJP to power in the State and our party will get full majority here,” BJP’s national general secretary Bhupender Yadav told media persons here.

Yadav’s remarks came in response to queries on possible electoral understanding with the BJD which refused to be part of the Mahagathbandhan of major opposition political parties.

Benefit of welfare schemes of Narendra Modi Government at the Centre has not reached the intended beneficiaries of Odisha as the State Government did not implement the programmes in right earnest. Besides, corruption is rooted deeply in all spheres of the public administration, Yadav said.

“The mood of people is for a change of Government in the State and the popular mandate will go in favour of BJP as they believe that the saffron party will provide good governance,” he said.

Yadav, who was here to take stock of the organisational activities at Parliamentary constituency level, said the Mahagathbandhan is a composition of corrupt leaders who have united under one roof only to safeguard their own interests.

“The grand alliance has no ideology or common agenda for the betterment of people or the country. The fear of Prime Minister Modi has brought them together. It (Mahagathbandhan) lacks policy, intent and leadership,” he said.

On a day’s visit to the State, the Rajya Sabha member said he was here to inform people about the decisions taken at the two-day BJP national council meeting at New Delhi and the achievements of the NDA Government.

Highlighting the achievement of the Centre in agriculture sector, Yadav said food production of the country has touched a record 284.3 million tonne and this was possible due to creation of additional irrigation potential under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana.