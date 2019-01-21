Home States Odisha

Odisha school kids to be taught about lightning and thunderstorms as 460 fall prey to it in state

Lightning claims more lives in Odisha then any other calamity. The death toll due to lightning has increased significantly in recent years.

Published: 21st January 2019 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Around 460 people died due to lightning in the last fiscal, a 15 per cent increase as compared to 2016-17 (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

Odisha government will soon include lightning as a topic in school syllabus to create awareness among students about the reasons behind this weather phenomenon and ways to remain safe in such a situation.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) Managing Director Bishnupada Sethi said the suggestion to include lightning as a topic in school syllabus, which was given during the recently-concluded 'International Conference on Thunderstorm and Lightning in Tropics' here, has been accepted by the School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra.

ALSO READ | Raising the standard of education: Should English medium schools be merged with those teaching in vernacular medium?

The Minister has assured that his department will take necessary steps in this regard, he said. "As climate change has turned Odisha into a hot spot of natural disasters, there is a need to create awareness among students by including topics concerning extreme weather events, the reasons behind such phenomena and ways to mitigate the same in school syllabus," said Sethi who is also serving as Higher Education Secretary.

The SRC said as hundreds of people are being killed due to lightning in the State every year, the students need to be taught about the do's and don'ts when a thunderstorm strikes. The myth surrounding lightning also needs to be busted. "The move will definitely help save a large number of precious lives," he said.

Notably, lightning claims more lives in Odisha then any other calamity. The death toll due to lightning has increased significantly in recent years. Around 460 people died due to lightning in the last fiscal, a 15 per cent increase as compared to 2016-17.

Recently, the SRC had also announced that a mobile application to send alert to people will be developed by the State Government by March this year.

This story first appeared on Edex Live.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lightning Deaths School syllabus Syllabus Natural disasters Thunderstorms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp