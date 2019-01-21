Home States Odisha

Orion fest concludes with mellifluous performances

Published: 21st January 2019

Higher Education Secretary Bishnupada Sethi being felicitated at the valedictory function of Orion on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

ATHAGARH: The last day of Orion started with a blast as theatre groups from seven colleges showcased their talent at Rang Manch, the street play competition. 
Each team successfully conveyed strong messages through their acts. The judges of the competition were Korei MLA Akash Das Nayak and Arunansh Shokeen, co-founder Natya Ustaad, a Delhi-based theatre group. “All the performances were really thought-provoking and the artistes did a fantastic job,” said Asutosh Mohapatra, a spectator.

The street play contest was followed by Alfaaz, the slam poetry competition where budding poets and writers from across the State participated.  The judge of the event was Gaurav Tripathi, an eminent poet and writer whose work has been appreciated across the nation. Participants gave their best to express emotions through words and touch the listeners’ hearts. 

The valedictory ceremony of the event was graced by Bishnupada Sethi, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Government of Odisha and Partha Sarathi Mishra, Additional Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Government of Odisha.

In his address, Sethi congratulated the students of Sri Sri University for setting up such a grand and successful event in Odisha and praised them for taking this initiative.
The evening’s main stage events were Celestia, fashion show and celebrity night which had live performance by Stebin Ben, who was adjudged the Best Bollywood Live Singer/Artist at India Nightlife Awards 2018. 

Teams from various educational institutions participated in this competition, which was judged by Shrutiksha Nayak, Miss Odisha India 2018.

The last wing of Orion touched everyone’s hearts as Stebin Ben made the audience groove to hit Bollywood songs. “I am a huge fan of Stebin Ben and listening to him live was a dream come true and I really thank Orion and Sri Sri University for organising this magical evening,” said a student from KIIT University.

