Revenue Secretary visits disputed Kotia village

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Special Secretary of Revenue department Ashok Kumar Naik on Saturday visited disputed Kotia panchayat of Koraput district following a fresh controversy over non-inclusion of Donkola Elagavalsa village in the panchayat.

As per reports, Kotia Protection Committee, led by former Collector Gadadhar Parida, recently found some land documents which were registered in 1956 and the village was under Pottangi police limits then. But now the village, which is located seven km away from Kotia, is under the jurisdiction of bordering Salur Mandal of Andhra Pradesh. A fresh dispute has erupted now between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh recently.

After the matter came to light, the State Government swung into action and sent the Special Secretary of Revenue department to take stock of the situation on Saturday. Revenue officials, led by Naik, visited Donkola Elagavalsa and interacted with villagers over their land rights. It has come to notice that several villagers have not received record of rights (RoR) despite having lands. The village was not surveyed during land settlement in Kotia panchayat.

Later, Naik reviewed development works being carried out by the State Government in other disputed villages of Kotia. He also directed the Pottangi tehsil officials to check the land records of the village for further action. Koraput Sub-Collector Lalit Mohan Kuanar, Pottangi Tehsildar Arun Kumar Khanda and Revenue Supervisor Bhaskar Chandra Gomang accompanied him during the visit.