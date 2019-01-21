Home States Odisha

Room-mate kills woman in Bhubaneswar

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: A 31-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her room-mate here on Saturday night, police said.

The incident took place at Lane-5 of Gouri Nagar under Lingaraj police limits in Bhubaneswar at about 2.45 am last night.

The victim was identified as Alakananda Das (31) of Balasore.

The police have arrested 36-year-old Amisha Mitra, the victim's roommate, after she confessed to the crime.

Police said the two women were staying for years in a rented house at Gouri Nagar area here.

Amisha allegedly used the kitchen knife to slit the throat of her room-mate, police said.

However, the police was yet to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

While one worked at an NGO, another was working with a consultancy firm.

The incident came to light when the owner of the house spotted the blood-soaked body inside the house and informed the matter to Lingaraj police following which her room partner was arrested.

"They were friends, but the motive of the killing had not been ascertained. The victim's marriage was fixed some days ago," said DCP Anup Kumar Sahu.

 

