Krushna Chandra Sagaria claims Congress-BJD pact against SC/ST interests

The former MLA, however, said he is yet to decide whether he will join another party.

Published: 21st January 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking a swipe at the State leadership of the Congress following his expulsion, former legislator Krushna Chandra Sagaria on Sunday alleged that the party has surrendered before the ruling BJD and is acting against the interests of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities.

Stating that he never indulged in any anti-party activities, Sagaria said he always tried to strengthen the Congress.

“I resigned from the State Assembly as a member because I could not ensure justice for Kunduli gang-rape and murder victim. The State leadership of Congress never took up the issue either inside the Assembly or outside it.” 

Criticising Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra for his anti-SC/ST attitude, Sagaria alleged that he never took up the issue in the Assembly. Accusing the Opposition Leader for not supporting SC/ST MLAs who were on dharna in the Assembly seeking fulfilment of their demands, Sagaria said Mishra has often tried to protect Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik because of his proximity to him. He demanded removal of Mishra as Leader of Opposition as he never gave due attention to the plight of the SC/ST people of the State.

Sagaria alleged that president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik has a tacit understanding with BJD through his brother Rajya Sabha Member Soumya Ranjan Patnaik.

“This came to the fore recently when he (Niranjan) did not send the resignation letter of Jharsuguda legislator Naba Kishore Das to the Speaker but expelled him from Congress as a result of which the MLA will continue as a member of the Assembly and support BJD in the House,” Sagaria said.

The former MLA, however, said he is yet to decide whether he will join another party. “I will campaign to ensure the rights of the Bahujan Samaj who constitute 94 per cent of the population of Odisha,” he added.

