Sand dust art on freedom fighters a big draw

Innovative sand dust and ‘rangoli’ arts on freedom fighters were a major draw at Patha Utsav, the weekend street festival of the city, on Sunday.

Sand dust portraits of freedom fighters at Patha Utsav on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

With two more days left for Netaji Jayanati on January 23, the main theme of Patha Utsav was ‘Freedom fighters of Odisha.’

Artistes of DPR Art Live created portraits of three great freedom fighters, Veer Surendra Sai, Pandit Gopabandhu Dash and Jai Rajguru, using sand dust. 
The artistes first created glue impressions of the freedom fighters on white boards and then sprinkled sand powder over them to create the wonderful arts as a tribute to these great fighters.
Apart from sand dust arts, artiste Itishree Dixit and her troupe made ‘rangoli’ arts on freedom fighters and drew a map of Odisha highlighting the birth places of freedom fighters.

Rangoli arts on Sahid Laxman Nayak, Rindo Majhi, Veer Surendra Sai, Dharanidhar Bhuyan, Baji Rout, Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar, Jai Rajguru, Chakhi Khuntia and Chakara Bisoi by the artistes won the hearts of thousands of citizens, who thronged Janpath Road in large numbers braving the early morning dense fog to take part in the weekend street festival. 
Artistes from Artecion also created beautiful paintings on freedom struggle using water colours.
 Role of Kansa, played by BK Debata, was another attraction.

