Sexual abuse slur on Sports Officer in Odisha

A 16-year-old tribal inmate of sports girls’ hostel here filed a complaint of sexual abuse against District Sports Officer (DSO) Gyanendra Badoi on Sunday.

Published: 21st January 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

child rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

As per the complaint, she was talking over mobile phone at the hostel’s staircase on Sunday morning when Badoi sexually harassed and molested her. Later, the sports officer threatened her with dire consequence, said Malkangiri IIC Soumendu Tripathy.

Acting on the complaint, Malkangiri police arrested Badoi and produced him in the Additional District Judge court, which sent the officer to jail after rejecting his bail plea.

A case has been registered against Badoi under sections 354 and 506 of IPC, Section 10 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A native of Koimetla village under Kalimela police limits, the minor tribal girl was reading in Plus-II first year and residing in the sports hostel along with six others, the Inspector said.

Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena said a DSP-rank officer will investigate  the case. 
 

