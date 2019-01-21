Home States Odisha

Stalemate over second Brahmani bridge at Balughat likely to end by mid-February

The stalemate over resumption of work on second Brahmani bridge on National Highway (NH) 143 at Balughat is likely to end by mid-February.

Published: 21st January 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The stalemate over resumption of work on second Brahmani bridge on National Highway (NH) 143 at Balughat is likely to end by mid-February.

With Sundargarh district administration showing a ‘liberal’ approach towards the agitating land losers, the impasse is likely to be over soon, sources said.  Delay over the bridge project continues to generate political heat as it was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2015. With general elections approaching, political slugfest over the matter is likely to get ugly.

Land losers at Dandiapali side of Brahmani river had not allowed NHAI to start work from their side. Fresh efforts of the administration to give land clearance were thwarted by Dandiapali residents’ protest in third week of December last year.

Yet, during visit of Sundargarh Collector Surendra Kumar Meena, the land losers sought higher compensation. An arbitration case was filed with the Collector and its disposal was scheduled for January 4.

Meena said with a ‘liberal’ approach, the administration immediately disposed of the case and doubled the compensation amount to the satisfaction of Dandiapali land oustees. Incidentally, before the arbitration suit, four of the total 17 families at Dandiapali had accepted the compensation.

Now five of the remaining 13 families have deposited genealogy certificates to receive revised higher compensation. But, disbursement of compensation is getting delayed in absence of the Rourkela ADM and competent authority for land acquisition Monisha Banerjee, who is on leave till January 31.

The administration is now facing issues with forces in PESA gram sabha committee pressuring the remaining eight land losers of Dandiapali not to accept compensation in a bid to halt the project. The Collector asserted that compensation disbursement would start from February 1 and if the remaining eight families fail to accept it, then the amount would be deposited in the civil deposit account by second week of February.

Earlier, in first week of December last year, encroachments were removed from Ruputola connecting the bridge site at Balughat on Rourkela side of the river. Meena said 25 families are affected at Ruputola, adding that as per norms, affected families are entitled to compensation valued at 10 per cent of demolished structures.

He said those who faced double displacement (first by Rourkela Steel Plant) at Ruputola would be given four decimal land at Jalda. He would personally hand over land records to them.

Meena asserted work would resume on both sides of the bridge project by mid-February.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp