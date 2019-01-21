Home States Odisha

Three killed in separate road mishaps in Ganjam district

Three persons died while three others sustained critical injuries in separate road mishaps in Ganjam district on Sunday. 

Published: 21st January 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Three persons died while three others sustained critical injuries in separate road mishaps in Ganjam district on Sunday. 

In the first incident, one Narasingha Sethy, aged 49, of Durbandh village under Sadar police limits was killed when his tractor overturned near Rohigaon village. His co-passenger Panchu Sethy was injured seriously and admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. 

In the second incident, a person was killed while another sustained injuries when their motorcycle was hit by a jeep at Khandara Chowk under Hinjili police limits. The deceased has been identified as Tulu Nayak while the injured is Tuna Nayak.  

imilarly, an Ayush doctor Rajat Kumar Mishra died on the spot when his motorcycle was hit by a truck at Kanisi Chowk under Golonthara police limits. The pillion rider was injured and admitted to MKCG.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp