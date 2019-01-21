Three killed in separate road mishaps in Ganjam district

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Three persons died while three others sustained critical injuries in separate road mishaps in Ganjam district on Sunday.

In the first incident, one Narasingha Sethy, aged 49, of Durbandh village under Sadar police limits was killed when his tractor overturned near Rohigaon village. His co-passenger Panchu Sethy was injured seriously and admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

In the second incident, a person was killed while another sustained injuries when their motorcycle was hit by a jeep at Khandara Chowk under Hinjili police limits. The deceased has been identified as Tulu Nayak while the injured is Tuna Nayak.

imilarly, an Ayush doctor Rajat Kumar Mishra died on the spot when his motorcycle was hit by a truck at Kanisi Chowk under Golonthara police limits. The pillion rider was injured and admitted to MKCG.