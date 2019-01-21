Home States Odisha

Woman kills roommate by slitting her throat

In a shocking incident, a woman killed her roommate by slitting her throat at Gouri Nagar within Lingaraj police limits here late in the night on Saturday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a woman killed her roommate by slitting her throat at Gouri Nagar within Lingaraj police limits here late in the night on Saturday.
The accused was identified as 36-year-old Anisha Mitra. The victim, 31-year-old Rubi Alakananda of Balasore district, was supposed to get engaged on January 23. 

Alakananda was staying with Mitra at a rented accommodation in lane-5A of Gouri Nagar since the last 10 years. The two women were working in different organisations in the City.
Alakananda and Mitra had an argument following which a scuffle broke out between the duo in the night. On hearing their screams at around 2.30 am, the house owner rushed to their room and knocked on the door. But when no one responded, he informed the police. 

The cops reached the spot and found Alakananda lying in a pool of blood with a gaping wound on her neck. Mitra reportedly confessed before the police that she had a scuffle with her roommate following which she slit her throat with a knife in a fit of rage.   
On Sunday, the victim’s elder sister Madhuchhanda Das lodged an FIR against Mitra with Lingaraj police. 
In her complaint, Das said Mitra used to oppose Alakananda whenever the latter wanted to visit her family at Balasore. The accused had also asked Alakananda to sever all ties with her family.

Mitra was against Alakananda’s marriage and was reluctant to let her leave for her engagement. “My sister called me on Saturday evening at about 8 pm and informed me that Mitra was not letting her leave the City to attend her engagement. I suggested her to leave the City on Sunday morning,” Das stated in her complaint. Mitra’s parents reportedly died several years back and she has a stepmother. 

“The victim and Mitra were good friends. However, due to some personal issue, they had a fight. Further investigation into the matter is on,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu.
Police seized the weapon of offence from the crime scene and arrested Mitra. A case has been registered in this regard.

