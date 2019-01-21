Worker unrest over, sugarcane crushing to start soon in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With workers of Aska Cooperative Sugar Industries Limited (ACSIL) calling off their cease work, preparations have started for starting the process of crushing of sugarcane at the plant.

Usually sugarcane crushing starts in December every year.

But this year, it was delayed by more than a month due to the agitation by sugarcane growers for raising MSP to Rs 3,500 per tonne.

The farmers protesting ACSIL authorities’ denial to accept the MSP refused to cut sugarcane in their fields. Even as the industry was riddled with the problem, ACSIL workers started a cease work demanding fulfilment of their demands, including immediate payment of dues and other incentives.

However, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amrita Kulange on Saturday intervened in the matter and the industry authorities announced the enhanced MSP of sugarcane at Rs 2,950 per tonne. It was accepted by the sugarcane growers.

Later in the evening, at a tripartite meeting with ACSIL authorities,workers and local administration, it was decided to consider the demands of the workers within a fortnight. Accordingly, the workers withdrew their agitation.

On Sunday, the ritual for sugarcane crushing was conducted in the industry by ACSIL Managing Director Laxmikant Behera in the presence of Board of Management president Bipin Bihari Patra, Sugarcane Growers Association secretary Samir Pradhan, workers union secretary Sahadev Jena and others.

The industry issued sugarcane cutting orders to farmers and the crushing process is scheduled to start from January 23.