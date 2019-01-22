5.45 lakh new voters registered in Odisha for upcoming General Elections

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Around 5.45 lakh first-time voters will exercise their franchise in the ensuing General Elections in Odisha.

The final electoral roll published on Monday has pegged the total number of voters at over 3.18 crore. There has been an increase of around 5.5 lakh voters over the draft electoral roll released last year.

The total electors at 3,18,00,787 include 1.63 crore males, 1.54 crore females and 2,932 transgenders.

The gender ratio in the final voter list has also shown a slight improvement. Ratio of male and female voters, which was 1,000:939 in the draft electoral roll, stands at 1,000:946 in the revised list, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar said.

The CEO said 5.45 lakh first-time voters in the age-group of 18-19 years have been added to the list this year. During revision of the electoral roll, around 11.98 lakh names were included and 6.50 lakh removed from the list on the basis of applications received.

Around 1.80 lakh bogus voters were also detected and subsequently removed from the final list after conducting the Demographically Similar Entries (DSEs) survey, he said.

Kumar also said the revision process of the voter list will continue. People are required to apply at least 10 days before the filing of nominations to register their names in the list.

People can verify their names and voter-identity details in the list online at www.ceoorissa.nic.in and www.nvsp.in. They can also dial a toll-free number 1950, which will function at all district election offices from 10 am to 5 pm every working day, to verify their details.

The CEO further informed that the number of polling booths in the State has also increased from 35,896 last year to 37,606. These booths will have special arrangements for around 1.90 lakh differently-abled voters registered in the revised electoral roll.

Meanwhile, Kumar said in view of the upcoming General Elections, the National Voters’ Day will be celebrated in a special way this year. Voters’ carnival will be organised in the State Capital to sensitise people on use of EVM-VVPATs. Awareness camps will also be organised at village and booth levels.

