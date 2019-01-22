BJP offers red bangles to CM,BJD tags saffron wing sexist

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP Mahila Morcha activists on Monday offered “laal chudi” (red bangles) to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the State Government’s failure to provide justice to the family of Pipili ‘gang-rape’ and murder victim only to be retorted with a sexist tag by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

The women wing members of BJP, wearing red saris and holding red bangles, took out a rally from the State BJP headquarters and marched towards the Secretariat to register their protest. However, the march was halted at lower PMG as police put a barricade to prevent the agitators.

“Red bangles have been collected from women across the State and is a mark of our respect to Babina

Behera and other gang-rape victims of the State. We have brought the bangles to gift it to the Chief Minister and ask him to provide us security,” said State BJP Mahila Morcha president Pravati Parida. Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly, who joined the agitation, slammed the State Government for protecting the accused in Pipli case.

“The red bangles are symbol of women power. By offering red bangles to the Chief Minister, we want to give him the message to take strong measures against the culprits rather than giving them protection,” Ganguly said.

The ruling BJD was quick to come down heavily on BJP Mahila Morcha for its red bangles protest and said the campaign has exposed sexist mindset of BJP.

“Are bangles worn by women a sign of weakness? By showing bangles as a mark of protest, the BJP Mahila Morcha activists are showing weakness and meanness of their party. If bangles are a sign of weakness for them, why are they even trying to march towards Naveen Nivas,?” BJD spokesperson Kasturi Mohapatra asked.

Referring to the rape of several minor inmates of a sevashram in Bihar, Mohapatra asked, “Why didn’t BJP Mahila Morcha activists wear bangles in front of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who was nominated from that State as member of Rajya Sabha and demanded his resignation?”

Ganguly asked the Government to explain on what basis the court acquitted all the accused. “If they were released due to the lack of evidence, then who committed the crime? Where has all the evidence disappeared? We want a CBI inquiry into the incident,” she said.

The Government should also answer how minor girls of the State are delivering babies in Government-run residential hostels, she added.The Naveen Patnaik-led Government has always given priority to the prestige, safety, security, empowerment and inclusive development of women, Mohapatra said in her reply and said the BJP and its frontal wings will never succeed in their efforts to malign the Government.

The BJP Mahila Morcha activists clashed with police when they were stopped from marching towards Naveen Niwas, the residence of the Chief Minister. A scuffle ensued as some of the agitators proceeded towards the State Secretariat by breaking the barricades at lower PMG. Following the scuffle, many activists were taken into preventive custody.Earlier this month, the Mahila Morcha had made two futile attempts to meet the Chief Minister at Naveen Nivas on the same issue.