Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wants route rejig of Digha-Jaleswar broad gauge line project

Raising the issue in a letter, the CM said the project has not taken off even after seven years of its sanction.

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday sought the intervention of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for change in route alignment of the much-delayed Digha-Jaleswar broad gauge railway line project.

Raising the issue in a letter, the CM said the project has not taken off even after seven years of its sanction. It has been kept on hold due to stalling of land acquisition process in West Bengal.The 41-km long Digha-Jaleswar broad gauge railway line project was sanctioned in 2011-12. While seven km of the project passes through West Bengal, the rest falls in Balasore district.

“As this important project in Odisha has been stalled for more than seven years, I would request you to kindly intervene in the matter and take an early decision to change the alignment so that the route may entirely pass through Odisha,” Naveen said. The proposed realigned line will pass through Odisha touching various pilgrim and tourist spots like Bhusandeswar, Chandaneswar and Talsari-Udaypur beach, he said and added that such a change of alignment will help in development of tourism and improving the socio-economic condition of the region.

The CM assured Goyal that the State will provide necessary support for acquiring land if the proposal is approved. Naveen referred to a letter written by him to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on June 13, 2011 with the same request.

Comments

