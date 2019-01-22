Home States Odisha

CWC lodges police complaint in Navodaya Vidyalaya case

The CWC has alleged non-cooperation by the school authorities and staff and sought intervention of the police in the case.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: THE Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Kalahandi on Monday filed a complaint with Narla police in connection with the pregnancy and abortion of a Class IX student of  Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV).

The CWC has alleged non-cooperation by the school authorities and staff and sought intervention of the police in the case. Taking suo motu cognizance of the case, a two-member team of CWC comprising Sudhanshu Sekhar Nanda and Swarnalata Mohanty had visited the school on Saturday to ascertain the facts. The members had held discussions with in-charge principal Santosh Kumar Panda along with the housemistress, matron, school pharmacist and the girl’s roommates. They alleged the school management and staff did not cooperate in the investigation. The in-charge principal did not show them any relevant documents related to the girl’s health condition.

A resident of Bihar, the Class IX student and hostel boarder of JNV was found to be six months pregnant last week. The matter came to light when the girl had to be hospitalised after complaining of severe bleeding and abdominal pain last Monday. She was first taken to the local Community Health Centre (CHC) but as she had suffered serious blood loss, doctors referred her to the district headquarter hospital in Bhawanipatna. She was shifted to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, on Tuesday where she had to undergo medical termination of pregnancy.

Panda had then filed a report in Narla police station stating that the girl was ill due to bleeding and gynaecological issues. She was discharged from the hospital on Thursday and was taken back to her native by her father.

On Saturday, Collector Parag Gavali, the ex-officio chairman of JNV, asked Sub-Collector Mirdha Toppo to inquire into the incident. However, the school authorities did not provide the monthly health check-up and other related documents of the girl to Toppo.

The school principal D Sitalaxmi had gone on leave a week before the incident. Pradhan said he has no information on when Sitalaxmi would join work.

Kalahandi RESIDENTIAL SCHOOL SHAME

● CWC members alleged the school management and other officials did not cooperate in the investigation
● In-charge principal did not show them any relevant documents related to the girl’s health condition
● School principal D Sitalaxmi had gone on leave a week before the incident

