Home States Odisha

Exodus on in Odisha Congress as senior party leader Pranay Sahu quits

Sahu resigned from the primary membership of the party and tendered his resignation to the president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik.

Published: 22nd January 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Dissenters seem to be unfazed by the tough stance taken by Congress against them as resignations from the party continued on Monday.

Senior Congress leader from Bargarh Pranay Sahu quit the party on the day and is expected to join BJD soon. Sahu resigned from the primary membership of the party and tendered his resignation to the president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik.

He had unsuccessfully contested the by-poll for Bijepur Assembly constituency last year. Sahu told media persons that he had requested the State leadership of Congress to review the miserable performance of the party in the by-poll, but nothing was done in this regard.

Sahu alleged that besides not considering his demand for a review of the poll debacle, he was also not considered for any post during the reconstitution of OPCC this year. Asked whether he has received an invite to join BJD, Sahu said he had received the offer two weeks back and will take a decision in this regard soon.

Reacting to Sahu’s resignation, OPCC vice president Arjya Prasad Gyanendra said it will have no impact on the party’s performance in the upcoming elections. “The exit of such leaders because of whom Congress had been struggling in Odisha, is a good sign for the party. The Congress will win the Assembly elections this time in the State,” he claimed.

In the Bijepur by-poll, ruling BJD candidate Rita Sahu had defeated her nearest rival and BJP candidate Ashok Panigrahi by 41,933 votes while Sahu finished third with a dismal show.

While ex-Union Minister Srikant Jena and former Koraput legislator Krushna Chandra Sagaria were dismissed from Congress on disciplinary grounds on January 19, Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das and Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh have severed all ties with the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp