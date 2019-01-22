Exodus on in Odisha Congress as senior party leader Pranay Sahu quits

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Dissenters seem to be unfazed by the tough stance taken by Congress against them as resignations from the party continued on Monday.

Senior Congress leader from Bargarh Pranay Sahu quit the party on the day and is expected to join BJD soon. Sahu resigned from the primary membership of the party and tendered his resignation to the president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik.

He had unsuccessfully contested the by-poll for Bijepur Assembly constituency last year. Sahu told media persons that he had requested the State leadership of Congress to review the miserable performance of the party in the by-poll, but nothing was done in this regard.

Sahu alleged that besides not considering his demand for a review of the poll debacle, he was also not considered for any post during the reconstitution of OPCC this year. Asked whether he has received an invite to join BJD, Sahu said he had received the offer two weeks back and will take a decision in this regard soon.

Reacting to Sahu’s resignation, OPCC vice president Arjya Prasad Gyanendra said it will have no impact on the party’s performance in the upcoming elections. “The exit of such leaders because of whom Congress had been struggling in Odisha, is a good sign for the party. The Congress will win the Assembly elections this time in the State,” he claimed.

In the Bijepur by-poll, ruling BJD candidate Rita Sahu had defeated her nearest rival and BJP candidate Ashok Panigrahi by 41,933 votes while Sahu finished third with a dismal show.

While ex-Union Minister Srikant Jena and former Koraput legislator Krushna Chandra Sagaria were dismissed from Congress on disciplinary grounds on January 19, Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das and Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh have severed all ties with the party.