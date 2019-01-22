Hansdah files case against Pradhan over remarks

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha Member Ramchandra Hansdah on Monday filed a case against Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for his alleged ‘derogatory remarks’ at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting held here on January 5.

Hansdah in his petition filed at the District Court said the Minister had made offensive statements against dalits and tribals during the meeting. He was shocked over the derogatory remarks which has caused severe distress to the dalit and tribal communities. The case has been filed under section 3(I) (U) (VIII) of SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and sections 499, 500 and 501 of IPC.

In his complaint, the BJD MP alleged Pradhan had said “you (tribals) had elected a MP in 2014 who has spent four years in jail in his five-year tenure. Who was listening to your demands and raising developmental issues in the Parliament? The MP who had duped scores of poor investors was in jail for his benefits and not for the cause of tribal development. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is feeding the demon of corruption.”

As the chit fund scam is sub-judice, the Union Minister’s remark against him is insensible. The money recovered from his residence was his personal property and had nothing to do with ponzi firm, he stated.

“While the right to reputation of an individual is guaranteed under the Constitution, the Union Minister’s statement has defamed me,” he stated.

The Supreme Court in July 2018 had granted bail to the MP in connection with the chit fund scam. He had been in prison for around four years.