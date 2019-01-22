Home States Odisha

Imposter nurse held for administering injections in DHH

A woman who had entered the medicine ward of the district headquarter hospital (DHH) and administered injections to patients on Saturday night has been arrested.

Published: 22nd January 2019

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A woman who had entered the medicine ward of the district headquarter hospital (DHH) and administered injections to patients on Saturday night has been arrested.Lily Jal of Nayapara in AN Guha Lane area under Town police limits, entered the male medicine ward and administered injections to eight patients identifying herself as a nurse of the hospital. Before doing so, she asked attendants of the patients to leave the ward.

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Bhabani Shankar Udgata said the woman was traced with help of CCTV footage of the DHH. Lily told police that she was upset after a quarrel with her family members and went to the DHH to sleep. Finding the room of nurse in the male medicine ward vacant, she sat there for some time. Later, she took the injections that were kept in the room and administered those to the patients.
When asked why she administered the injections, Lily said she did it out of curiosity. The SDPO, however, denied that she was mentally challenged.

Though she was not wearing uniform of a nurse, patients did not suspect her as she was accompanied by a security guard of the DHH. The hospital authorities on Monday suspended nurse Rajani Sahu, who was on duty at the ward during that time, and disengaged security guard Pramanand Vineet.

Sambalpur Additional District Medical Officer Ashok Dash said the nurse had left the duty room without closing it. He has so far not received any complaints of side effects from the patients who had been administered injections by the woman. Security has been beefed up at the DHH after the incident.

