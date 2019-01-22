Home States Odisha

KALIA for poll gains: Odisha Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik on Monday said the State Government’s KALIA scheme for farmers is aimed at garnering electoral gains.

By Express News Service

Patnaik said money cannot solve problems plaguing the agriculture sector as farmers in the State are deprived of irrigation facility, quality seeds and right price for their produce.

Stating that agriculture is the backbone of Odisha’s economy and contributes significantly to its GDP, he said the share of the farm sector in the State’s economy has declined in the last several years due to neglect by the Government.

Referring to a host of schemes announced by the Government, Patnaik asked whether these have succeeded in checking farmer suicides in the State.

He said in the coming years, the supply of water from Hirakud dam for irrigation purpose will stop completely as the Government has not taken up de-silting work.

The flow of water to Mahanadi from the upper basin has also decreased, he said.

