Kansa’s death marks end of Dhanu Yatra in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Curtains came down on the 11-day Dhanu Yatra with the death of King Kansa at the hands of his nephew, Lord Krishna and coronation of Ugrasen, on Monday.

The final act of the show was staged with Lord Krishna accompanied by brother Balaram entering the court of Kansa in a beautifully decorated chariot.

Worried Kansa lost his sense after being informed that Krishna was coming to his durbar to participate in a festival. Sensing his death, Kansa went berserk.

After a brief battle at his durbar, the tyrant with his heavy bulk bleeding all over tumbled down the stairs of his durbar. An effigy of Kansa was burnt marking the end of his tyrannical rule.

While Bhubaneswar Pradhan performed the role of King Kansa this year, Ayush Birtia and Ashutosh Birtia enacted the role of Lord Krishna and Balaram respectively.

During the Dhanu Yatra, which is believed to be the largest open-air theatre in the world, Bargarh turns into Mathura.

River Jeera flowing through Bargarh town transforms into river Yamuna and Ambapali, which is located on the other side of river Jeera turns into Gopapur during the festival.

The tyrannical rule of Kansa, his death and the Balya Leela (fun and frolic) of Lord Krishna are enacted in 14 main places in Mathura and Gopapur during the festival.

Around 3,000 artistes of 130 cultural troupes from across the country performed in the Dhanu Yatra this year.