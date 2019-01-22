Home States Odisha

Low visibility claims 8 lives

Road mishaps caused by low visibility due to fog claimed eight lives in Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts on Monday.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA/PARADIP: Road mishaps caused by low visibility due to fog claimed eight lives in Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts on Monday. At least five others sustained serious injuries in the accidents.In Kendrapara, five persons lost their lives and five others sustained injuries after an SUV, they travelling in, collided with a truck at Chandol Chowk in the district on Monday morning.

As per reports, a Rajnagar-based family was going to Cuttack in the four-wheeler to catch a train when the driver lost control over the vehicle due to dense fog and hit the truck on Cuttack-Chandabali State Highway. Hearing the loud collision noise, locals rushed to the spot and dragged out the bodies from the mangled vehicle. On being informed, police rushed to the spot, seized the bodies and sent those for autopsy. The deceased have been identified as Bibhuti Bhusan Rout, Bhagyabati Rout, Jhunirani Rout, Amar Bal and driver Subrat Behera, said Kabuli Barik, IIC of Kendrapara Sadar police station.
Injured were admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) and later shifted to SCBMCH at Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.

In Jagatsinghpur district, three persons died in separate mishaps on the day.In one accident, two persons Tapan Sahoo and Anjan Kumar Das of Kendrapara district were coming to Paradip on a motorcycle in the wee hours when, due to fog, they failed to spot the demarcation dividing the road at Paradipgarh on Chandhikhole-Paradip NH and ended up on the wrong side leading to the accident. A cement-laden truck coming from opposite direction rammed them. Sahoo died on the spot while Das died on way to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

In another incident, 22-year-old Mihir Arif Mohammed died after his two-wheeler hit against a tree due to low visibility. Mohammed of Krishnanandapur under Tirtol police limits was going to District Headquarters Hospital, to attend to a patient on a scooty when the mishap occured.

