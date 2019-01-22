Home States Odisha

No harm in spending contingency funds in KALIA scheme: BJD

Stating that the allegations of the opposition are "baseless", Patnaik said: "The OCF was meant to be used during an emergency and the state government did the same. It was done as per law."

Published: 22nd January 2019 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, BJD chief

Chief minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Rejecting opposition allegations of Odisha Contigency Fund (OCF) misuse, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Tuesday claimed that there was no harm in using the money for the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (Kalia) Scheme.

"The state government has launched KALIA scheme for the all-round development of farmers who are suffering from drought, debt burden and other difficulties. It will play a key role in the welfare of farmers," said BJD spokesperson Amar Patnaik.

"The state government has withdrawn Rs 734.66 crore from OCF for implementation of Kalia scheme. The state government took the step as it was highly essential to eradicate the problems of the farmers," he said.

Stating that the allegations of the opposition are "baseless", Patnaik said: "The OCF was meant to be used during an emergency and the state government did the same. It was done as per law."

He alleged that the oppositions parties are targeting the state government with vested interest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KALIA scheme BJD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp