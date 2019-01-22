No harm in spending contingency funds in KALIA scheme: BJD

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Rejecting opposition allegations of Odisha Contigency Fund (OCF) misuse, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Tuesday claimed that there was no harm in using the money for the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (Kalia) Scheme.

"The state government has launched KALIA scheme for the all-round development of farmers who are suffering from drought, debt burden and other difficulties. It will play a key role in the welfare of farmers," said BJD spokesperson Amar Patnaik.

"The state government has withdrawn Rs 734.66 crore from OCF for implementation of Kalia scheme. The state government took the step as it was highly essential to eradicate the problems of the farmers," he said.

Stating that the allegations of the opposition are "baseless", Patnaik said: "The OCF was meant to be used during an emergency and the state government did the same. It was done as per law."

He alleged that the oppositions parties are targeting the state government with vested interest.