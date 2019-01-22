Odisha Democratic Front to take on ruling BJD during General Election

Home States Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Joining hands to take on the ruling BJD ahead of the General Elections, Samata Kranti Dal and Utkal Bharat on Monday announced the formation of a new political party Odisha Democratic Front (ODF).

“The main purpose of this front is to dethrone the inefficient and corrupt BJD Government,” said former union minister Braja Kishore Tripathy and president Utkal Bharat Kharabela Swain at a joint press meet here.

They said the 19-year misrule of Naveen Patnaik-led Government has taken the State backwards and corruption at all levels of administration has made life of people miserable.

“People opposed to BJD are welcome to the new party. We are open to any electoral understanding with the BJP as our common agenda is to end the 19-year misrule of the BJD Government,” Swain said.

Launching a scathing attack on the State Government for failing on all fronts, be it industrialisation, job creation, improvement in the standard of education or health services and agriculture, Swain said it has focused solely on the distribution of freebies to woo voters.

While farmers of the State are restive due to the crisis in the farm sector, the CM realised their problem at the fag end of his fourth term by launching KALIA scheme for which his Government has to utilise its contingency fund, he said.

Swain said most of the unemployed youths of Odisha are migrating to other States in search of employment as the BJD Government has failed to create jobs.

He said outsiders are pocketing jobs in the State due to lack of skilled personnel here.

Criticising the Government for running every time to the Centre with a begging bowl, Swain said Odisha is heading towards a debt trap due to utter mismanagement of the economy. Huge Central assistance has remained unutilised due to maladministration, he said.

Hitting out at the BJD Government for the deteriorating law and order situation, rise in atrocities on women and failure to curb corruption, the two leaders invited all anti-BJD forces to join the front and strengthen the fight against corruption and bad governance.  

Welcoming formation of the new political front, State BJP vice-president Samir Mohanty said, “Our Parliamentary board will decide on formation of any type of alliance with the new front.”BJD vice-president Debi Mishra said any front against the ruling party will act against Odisha’s development. Regional parties often merge during elections to save their position but people never accept them, he remarked.

