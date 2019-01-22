Home States Odisha

Odisha: Wife cuts off sleeping husband's genitals suspecting him of extramarital affair

The incident happened on Sunday night when Sadashiv was asleep. Hearing him scream in pain, neighbours went to him and rushed him to a hospital

Published: 22nd January 2019 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By ANI

NABARANGPUR: In a bizarre incident, a man was left in a critical condition after his wife chopped off his genitals suspecting him of having extramarital affair.

The incident was reported from Udayapur Village in Tentulikhunti block of Nabarangpur, when the woman identified as Gangei Harijan, chopped off her husband, Sadashiv Harijan's genitals while he was asleep.

"Gangei chopped off her husband Sadashiv's genitals with a sharp knife, suspecting him for having extramarital affair. The incident happened on Sunday night when Sadashiv was asleep. Hearing him scream in pain, neighbours went to him and rushed him to a hospital. He is undergoing treatment." said IIC Tentulikhunti.

Tentulikhunti police reached the spot and detained the accused woman. Sadashiv works in Tamil Nadu and had come home three months back.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
extramarital affair Odisha wife cuts husband genitals Odisha crimes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp