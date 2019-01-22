Home States Odisha

Pad vending machines in more trains in East Coast route

ECoR has installed 91 machines in different coaches of 36 important trains originating from Puri, Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam.

BHUBANESWAR: Enthused by positive response from women passengers over installation of automatic sanitary napkin vending machines in Hirakhand Express, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has extended the facility to several other important trains originating under its jurisdiction.

As of now, 91 machines have been installed in 36 trains. “The initiative is a part of ECoR’s drive to improve sanitation and hygiene. This is also a step towards promoting Swachh Rail - a Swachh Bharat initiative,” a railway official said.

ECoR has installed 91 machines in different coaches of 36 important trains originating from Puri, Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam. The machines have been installed in 35 coaches of 10 trains originating from Puri including Purushottam Express, Puri-Ahmedabad Express, Puri-Chennai Express, Puri-Ajmer Express and Puri-Sainagar Shirdi Express.

Similarly, the machines have been installed in 28 coaches of 15 trains originating from Bhubaneswar including Rajdhani Express, Prashanti Express, Bokaro Steel City-Bhubaneswar Garib Rath Express and Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Super Fast Express. Similarly, vending machines have been installed in 23 coaches of 11 trains originating from Visakhapatnam.

ECoR has already installed automatic sanitary napkin vending machines in major railway stations under its jurisdiction like Bhubaneswar, Puri and Visakhapatnam. The sanitary napkins are priced at `5 per piece. Passengers can collect the napkins by inserting a `5 coin in the vending machine. Each machine can vend 75 pads at a time.

A railway official said recently, there has been a spurt in demand for sanitary napkins  from the vending machines installed in Hirakhand Express.

