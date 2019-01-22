Samudra Aarti for world peace

By Express News Service

PURI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should construct Ram Temple in Ayodhya and establish his Hindutva, said Puri Gobardhan Peetha Sankaracharya Swamy Neeschalananda Saraswati.Addressing the congregation of sadhus, mahantas and followers of Hindu faith at the 12th annual Samudra Aarti ritual here on Monday evening, the seer said keeping Sri Rama idols under a tent is considered a black mark for Modi and Rahul Gandhi.

Everything could be solved through amicable interaction. He was critical of frequent disturbances in Jagannath temple. If the Government is unable to maintain the temple affairs it should distance itself from it.The Government should respect ancient traditions being practised in the temple and not interfere in it, the seer said. Puri king Dibyasingha Deb, Swamy Pajnananda and Vice-Chancellor of KISS University HK Satpathy were present during the Aarti ceremony.

Paush Poornima at Jagannath temple

Paush Poornima was observed in Jagannath temple on Monday. It is considered as an auspicious day and after observance of a complex set of nitees from morning the Trinity was decorated with gold ornaments ‘Pusyabhishek Sunavesha’.

Hundreds of devotees thronged the city to witness the Sunavesh of the deities in the sanctum sanctorum. Elaborate arrangements were made by the temple and district administration for smooth conduct of the ritual.