Home States Odisha

Samudra Aarti for world peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should construct Ram Temple in Ayodhya and establish his Hindutva, said Puri Gobardhan Peetha Sankaracharya Swamy Neeschalananda Saraswati.

Published: 22nd January 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should construct Ram Temple in Ayodhya and establish his Hindutva, said Puri Gobardhan Peetha Sankaracharya Swamy Neeschalananda Saraswati.Addressing the congregation of sadhus, mahantas and followers of Hindu faith at the 12th annual Samudra Aarti ritual here on Monday evening, the seer said keeping Sri Rama idols under a tent is considered a black mark for Modi and Rahul Gandhi.

Everything could be solved through amicable interaction. He was critical of frequent disturbances in Jagannath temple. If the Government is unable to maintain the temple affairs it should distance itself from it.The Government should respect ancient traditions being practised in the temple and not interfere in it, the seer said. Puri king Dibyasingha Deb, Swamy Pajnananda and Vice-Chancellor of KISS University HK Satpathy were present during the Aarti ceremony.

Paush Poornima at Jagannath temple

Paush Poornima was observed in Jagannath temple on Monday. It is considered as an auspicious day and after observance of a complex set of nitees from morning the Trinity was decorated with gold ornaments ‘Pusyabhishek Sunavesha’.

Hundreds of devotees thronged the city to witness the Sunavesh of the deities in the sanctum sanctorum. Elaborate arrangements were made by the temple and district administration for smooth conduct of the ritual.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp