Sana Mahakud’s resignation queers Champua politics

Champua MLA and local strongman Sanatan Mahakud’s resignation from his own Jana Samruddhi Party has given a dramatic twist to Keonjhar politics.

By Debashis Mishra
KEONJHAR: Champua MLA and local strongman Sanatan Mahakud’s resignation from his own Jana Samruddhi Party has given a dramatic twist to Keonjhar politics.On January 15, Mahakud quit his party citing poor health condition but his resignation has sparked speculations over political realignment in the assembly segment. While some political observers claimed that Mahakud may join the Congress,  sources close to Mahakud said he is lobbying hard to get a BJD ticket for Champua constituency.

However, entry into BJD may not be easy for him as former district vice-president and arch rival Kusha Apat is back in the party after BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik revoked his suspension. Both Mahakud and Apat had contested the 2014 elections as independents with the former winning by a low margin. After revocation of suspension order, Kusha got a warm welcome from party workers at Joda, Barbil, Champua and Bolani.

Film actor Tatwa Prakash Satpathy alias Papu Pom Pom, who had joined BJD during the 2014 general elections and unsuccessfully contested from this seat, has almost withdrawn from politics.Meanwhile, the BJD president has effected major changes in the office-bearers of the party unit by removing Asish Chakraborty from the post of district president and reshuffling other posts. Bimbadhar Biswal of Hatadihi block and former ZP vice-president Reena Barik have been appointed as president and working president of Keonjhar respectively. Chakraborty has been appointed as state secretary.

While Biswal is a strong supporter of School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra, Barik is an associate of former MLA Jitu Pattanayk. Pattnayak is also lobbying for BJD ticket from the constituency but the Vigilance case against him will be an obstacle, sources said.

