Tourism Brand of the Year award for Odisha

Adding another feather to its cap, Odisha has bagged the ‘Tourism Brand of the Year’ award at SATTE 2019, the biggest travel and tourism trade exhibition of South Asia.

Published: 22nd January 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Adding another feather to its cap, Odisha has bagged the ‘Tourism Brand of the Year’ award at SATTE 2019, the biggest travel and tourism trade exhibition of South Asia.The award was given to the Tourism department recently for taking initiatives to strongly position ‘Odisha Tourism’ brand at national and international levels. A jury comprising high profile dignitaries from travel trade, airlines and media selected Odisha Tourism for this award. Resident Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar and Tourism Officer GK Sahu received the award on behalf of Odisha Tourism from Union Tourism Secretary Yogendra Tripathy during the event in Greater Noida.

Expressing his delight over the achievement, State Tourism Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev said, “We are geared up to showcase a new Odisha to the world. We have intensified our marketing and media strategies accordingly,” he said.

Dev said the department is backing up its strategies with efforts on the ground for developing more infrastructure. “We were the host partners of Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar and I am proud to say that the feedback we received from tourists, both domestic and foreign, was overwhelming,” he said.

The Tourism Secretary thanked the jury for recognising the efforts of Odisha Tourism and selecting it for the award.

The three-day trade show, held from January 16 to 18 at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, was attended by around 1,000 exhibitors as well as travel and tourism representatives from over 50 countries and 90 cities from across India.

