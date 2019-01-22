Two die, 15 injured as bus overturns near Choudwar

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Two passengers died and 15 others, including women and children, were injured when a private bus overturned on NH55 near Kajalakana within Choudwar police limits on Monday.

While one of the deceased has been identified as Duryodhan Mohanty of Balaramprasad in Dhenkanal, the identity of the other is yet to be ascertained. Four critically injured have been admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital.

The accident took place at about 5 pm when the bus was on its way to Angul from Cuttack.Eyewitnesses said the driver of the speeding bus lost control over the wheels while trying to overtake another vehicle. The bus skidded off the road and overturned on a heap of sand dumped on the roadside for the ongoing NH expansion work.

“I was sitting on the middle seat. Though I do not know what exactly happened, the bus suddenly swayed to its right and overturned,” said a passenger. Many passengers remained trapped inside the bus for a while after the mishap.

A team of Choudwar police, accompanied by Fire Services personnel, reached the spot and rescued the trapped passengers. Three ambulances were engaged to shift the injured to the nearby government hospital at Choudwar.

“Some passengers were discharged after being given first aid at the government hospital. Bodies of two deceased will be handed over to their family members after postmortem at SCBMCH,” said DCP Akhilesvar Singh. The driver of the bus is absconding.