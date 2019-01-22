Home States Odisha

W Odisha celebrates Puspuni

People of Western Odisha celebrated the agrarian festival of Puspuni with pomp and gaiety across the region on Monday.

Published: 22nd January 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: People of Western Odisha celebrated the agrarian festival of Puspuni with pomp and gaiety across the region on Monday. The second most important agrarian festival of the region after Nuakhai, Puspuni holds a special significance for the agriculture-dominated belt.

While Nuakhai is celebrated after flowering of kharif paddy crop, Puspuni is observed after its harvest. The annual festival is observed on ‘Pausa Purnima’ - the full moon day in Odia month of Pausa.It provides the much-needed break to the farmers after their hard work on the field ends. It also marks the end of work contract between landowners and agricultural labourers.  The festival does not involve worshipping of deities and it is more about merry making with special emphasis being laid on food.

Residents prepared special traditional dishes like kakara, manda, arisha, ras bara, mung bara and malpua and other non-vegetarian dishes at their homes.As per the tradition, children moved around the city singing popular songs like ‘Chhera Chhera’ and collected rice, vegetables or money from the locals to organise feast. The activity has been introduced since ages to bridge the generation gap between old women and youngsters. In rural areas, residents participated in cultural programmes and kabaddi and football matches.
In Bargarh, the festival is celebrated a day later to mark the killing of demon King Kansa during Dhanu Yatra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp