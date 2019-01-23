Home States Odisha

10 die as truck falls into gorge in Kandhamal

The mini truck lying overturned near Puiguda Ghat in Kandhamal district on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: AT least 10 persons died and 30 others were injured when a mini truck skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Puiguda Ghat under Bamunigaon police station limits on Tuesday. Six persons succumbed on the spot.

The accident took place when the ill-fated mini truck, carrying around 40 persons, including women, from Tajungia and Hatimunda villages, plunged off the ghat and fell into the gorge, police sources said.
“The people were going to attend a function in Katingia church. The driver of the mini truck lost control over the vehicle while it was crossing Puiguda Ghat. It fell from a height of nearly 30 feet,” a police official said.

The injured were first taken to nearby Bamunigaon government hospital, where the doctors suggested that those with critical injuries be shifted to MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur. Four persons died while undergoing treatment in MKCG.

State Transport Minister Nrusingha Charan Sahu, however, blamed the people for the accident. He has asked the local RTO to inquire into the incident and submit a report. “Lack of awareness among people has led to the accident. Action will be taken if any official is found responsible,” he said.

Tension prevailed at the spot as irate locals and relatives of the deceased and injured  blocked the road demanding adequate compensation. Kandhamal Collector Brundha D and Superintendent of Police Prateek Singh rushed to the spot to pacify the locals and ensure resumption of vehicular movement.
Locals alleged that as there are not adequate bus services on the route, people were forced to depend on vehicles like the mini truck. The passengers said the driver was under influence of liquor.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the death of 10  persons and announced ex gratia of `2 lakh each for the next of kin of deceased and free medical treatment for all injured. The BDO handed over `25,000 each to the family members of the deceased.

