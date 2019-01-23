36 sacks filled with gutkha seized from OSRTC bus in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tax officials on Tuesday seized around 36 bags of gutkha from an Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) bus here on Tuesday.

The bus, which was travelling from Berhampur to Cuttack without any passengers, was completely packed with sacks full of gutkha packets. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Commercial Tax officials intercepted the bus and seized the sacks.

Tax officials the bus staff failed to provide valid documents for the sacks which were being illegally transported from Berhampur to Cuttack to evade tax.

While OSRTC officials couldn’t be reached for their comments, Commercial Tax officials said necessary action will be taken after completion of the probe.

Notably, tax officials had seized a large number of sacks filled with coins of different denomination from two buses in the City last week.