Digital dispensaries to reach 23 Odisha districts: Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: With an aim to take basic health care services to the doorsteps of people in hard-to-reach areas, the State Government is all set to expand digital dispensary facilities to 23 districts.

An MoU was signed with Kolkata-based Glocal Healthcare Systems (P) Limited, in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, to set up 102 new digital dispensaries in the State.

Last year, 30 dispensaries were opened in Nabarangpur and Keonjhar districts on a pilot basis. More than one lakh patient have benefitted from the facilities.

The dispensaries provide consultation with doctors through video conferencing and are equipped with physical infrastructure to conduct basic diagnostics like routine urine, haemoglobin, blood sugar, malaria, dengue, blood pressure, ECG, oxygen saturation (SpO2) and pregnancy detection tests.

Each dispensary has a pharmacist, nurse, laboratory assistant and support staff. It also has a pharmacy to provide free medicines to patients. All services are free under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said digital dispensaries will give a boost to the Government’s efforts towards making health care accessible and affordable for people in difficult-to-reach areas.

“Odisha is the only State providing comprehensive care through digital dispensaries. The model will bring primary health services to the doorsteps of people and help fulfil our vision of a healthy and happy Odisha,” Naveen said.

The Chief Minister also interacted with beneficiaries Padmini Tanti of Nabarangpur and Subhadra Barik of Keonjhar.

The digital dispensaries will be opened in remote locations of Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Balangir, Boudh, Cuttack, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Puri, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts.