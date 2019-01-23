Home States Odisha

Digital dispensaries to reach 23 Odisha districts: Naveen Patnaik

With an aim to take basic health care services to the doorsteps of people in hard-to-reach areas, the State Government is all set to expand digital dispensary facilities to 23 districts.

Published: 23rd January 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, BJD chief

Chief minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With an aim to take basic health care services to the doorsteps of people in hard-to-reach areas, the State Government is all set to expand digital dispensary facilities to 23 districts.

An MoU was signed with Kolkata-based Glocal Healthcare Systems (P) Limited, in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, to set up 102 new digital dispensaries in the State.

Last year, 30 dispensaries were opened in Nabarangpur and Keonjhar districts on a pilot basis. More than one lakh patient have benefitted from the facilities.

The dispensaries provide consultation with doctors through video conferencing and are equipped with physical infrastructure to conduct basic diagnostics like routine urine, haemoglobin, blood sugar, malaria, dengue, blood pressure, ECG, oxygen saturation (SpO2) and pregnancy detection tests.

Each dispensary has a pharmacist, nurse, laboratory assistant and support staff. It also has a pharmacy to provide free medicines to patients. All services are free under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said digital dispensaries will give a boost to the Government’s efforts towards making health care accessible and affordable for people in difficult-to-reach areas.

“Odisha is the only State providing comprehensive care through digital dispensaries. The model will bring primary health services to the doorsteps of people and help fulfil our vision of a healthy and happy Odisha,” Naveen said.   

The Chief Minister also interacted with beneficiaries Padmini Tanti of Nabarangpur and Subhadra Barik of Keonjhar. 

The digital dispensaries will be opened in remote locations of Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Balangir, Boudh, Cuttack, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Puri, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp