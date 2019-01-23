Home States Odisha

Films Division faces partisan slur  

Ghose was an accomplished actor, director and producer. He had received the President’s Award in 1960 for film ‘Sri Jagannath’ in which he was the protagonist.

BHUBANESWAR: Grandson of veteran filmmaker late Gopal Ghose, Tanmayjit Ghose has accused the Films Division of India of being partisan towards an Odia film ‘A Journey of Passion’.
He alleged that the Division has deliberately not sent the film that is based on the life of Ghose to the 66th National Film Awards. The film has been directed by Bijaya Kumar Nishanka and Tanmayjit is a narrator in it.

In a letter to the Director General of Films Division of India Prashant Parthrabe on Tuesday, Tanmayjit stated that four months back, the film was among five regional language films that were screened and appreciated at the Indian Panorama section of 49th International Film Festival of India.
Then, jury of the Indian Panorama and eminent filmmaker Joshy Joseph had recommended sending the film to the selection panel of 66th National Film Awards. “However, the film was not sent to the selection committee due to reasons best known to Parthrabe and other officials concerned of Films Division,” he alleged.

