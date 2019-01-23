Ice cream vendors to be honoured by Puri administration for saving four students from drowning

By Express News Service

PURI: Three ice-cream vendors, who in a show of exemplary courage, had saved four students from drowning in sea at Jahania Pir near Astaranga on Sunday, will be felicitated by the district administration.

This was informed by Puri Collector Jyoti Prakash Das here on Tuesday.

Vendors Rajesh Barik, Govind Jena and Jagadip Dash saved the students using truck tubes. One of them told Express that he rushed to the sea after hearing the students’ screams for help and along with others, rescued four of them while the others drowned.

Meanwhile, to prevent recurrence of such mishaps, the beach at Jahania Pir has been declared ‘accident prone’ area by district administration.

The Block Development Office of Astaranga has put up a hoarding at the beach warning visitors not to bathe in the sea since lifeguards at the location were misbehaved with by tourists when they tried to prevent them from bathing in the sea, Block chairman Swadhina Nayak said.

Three locals Bishnu Biswal, Kalia Behera and Jagabandhu Behera too helped rescue the students. All of them will meet the Collector on Wednesday and apprise him of the incident.