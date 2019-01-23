Jogesh Singh quits Odisha assembly, Pranay Sahu joins BJD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sundargarh legislator Jogesh Singh resigned from the Odisha assembly on Tuesday, two days after he quit Congress. Singh met Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat and handed over his resignation letter.

With the resignation of Singh, the number of Congress MLAs has come down to 13 in the 147-member House. Earlier, Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das was expelled from Congress for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

Das will join BJD on January 24 at Jharsuguda in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while Singh said he is yet to decide on his future course of action.

“I will consult my supporters in Sundargarh before taking any decision,” Singh told mediapersons here.

Though Das also announced to resign from his membership in the Assembly, he is yet to meet the Speaker. Earlier in November 2018, Koraput MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria had quit the membership of the Assembly.

Singh had sent his resignation to AICC president Rahul Gandhi on January 18 after he was suspended by Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) for his alleged anti-party activities. The OPCC suspended Singh after he publicly praised CM and BJD president Naveen on several occasions.

Singh, however, put up a brave face after his suspension.

“I do not understand why the Congress suspended me. Is it wrong to praise Naveen who has emerged as the number one chief minister in the country and is doing a lot of developmental works in my constituency?” he asked. Singh, a two-time MLA, had announced not to attend Rahul’s scheduled programme in Bhubaneswar on January 25. As the number of Congress in Assembly has dwindled to 13, the party is set to lose the status of recognised Opposition.

Meanwhile, in another development, senior leader Pranay Sahu, who resigned from Congress on Monday, joined the ruling BJD at Naveen Nivas in presence of the CM.

Announcing that he will not contest elections in future, Sahu said he will try to solve problems of drinking water and lack of irrigation in Bijepur of Bargarh district. Sahu had unsuccessfully contested the by-poll to Bijepur Assembly constituency last year.

BJD MLA from Bijepur Rita Sahu said she will work with Sahu for the development of the constituency.