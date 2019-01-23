Panic grips as jumbo herd damages residential school in Mayurbhanj district

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Panic gripped Kurulia village in Mayurbhanj district after elephants damaged a residential school on Monday night. The herd of 22 elephants has been moving in villages under Karanjia forest division for the last one week, damaging property worth lakhs.

According to sources, the herd entered Kurulia village around 10 pm on Monday and damaged the walls of Biswa Bandhu Residential School where ration was stocked. The elephant destroyed two boundary walls, gate, furniture, vegetation besides puffed rice, flattened rice and flour among other food items stocked in the room.

Children of the school, who were sleeping in the adjacent room woke up on hearing the loud sounds, were shifted to safety by the in-charge soon after. Forest personnel of Karanjia division and staff of Karanjia block rushed to the spot to take stock the situation.

Locals said the elephants get into the forest during day and return to human habitation in the night, apparently in search of food.

Locals drew the attention of Karanjia forest office seeking immediate measures to drive away the herd and regular patrolling in the periphery areas of the forest. Karanjia Block Development Officer Subhasis Boral said steps will be taken to ensure safety of school children and provide all support to the residential school. He also assured to build the boundary walls as soon as possible.

Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Batakrushna Padhi said, “the department has been monitoring the movement of elephants ever since they were sighted and we are trying our best to take preventive measures to drive away the elephant back into the forest.”

Tusker found dead

Berhampur: The carcass of a tusker was found in Bhanjanagar forest division on Tuesday. The carcass was found by some children of Goudiaboroda village under Buguda forest range who had gone to Anheripahad hill to pluck berries. They informed the matter to the villagers who intimated the Forest department. Later, a team of forest officials comprising Dushasan Nayak and Sukant Patnaik reached the spot. They said the tusker, around 35-40-year-old, has its tusks intact but some burn injuries were found on its body. However, the reason of death can only be ascertained after postmortem, said an official. Last month, a tusker was found dead in Baradanda area under Tarasing forest range. It was suspected that the jumbo might have died of electrocution.