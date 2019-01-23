Murder accused nabbed after encounter in Kendrapara district

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A murder accused, Sanjay Biswal, was nabbed by police after an encounter at Kurundia Chowk in Kendrapara district on Tuesday morning.

Biswal sustained bullet injury on his left leg and has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Police have seized a revolver, a sharp weapon, two mobile phones and a motorcycle from him.

Inspector in-charge of Rajnagar police station Sukant Patra said, on a tip-off that Biswal would be crossing the area on a bike, police laid await at Kurundia Chowk under Rajnagar police limits.

“When we tried to intercept and nab him near the Chowk but the bike-borne criminal tried to flee by opening fire at us. In retaliation, police opened fire at him and a bullet hit him in the left leg,” the IIC said. Around 40 cases are pending against Biswal at different police stations in Kendrapara, Jajpur, Cuttack and other districts of the State.

An aide of gangster Usman Ali alias Tito, Biswal of Patarapur village was involved in murder, extortion, tender fixing, robbery and theft, the IIC added. On Monday, Biswal had gunned down one Kishor Mallick of Kandira village under Rajnagar police limits, while he was in his house. Mallick was declared brought dead at a local government hospital.