Naveen Patnaik says BJD will do very well in upcoming polls in Odisha

The BJD has 118 MLAs in the 147-member Assembly. The term of the present Odisha Assembly will end on June 11.

Chief minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Biju Janata Dal supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is seeking a fifth consecutive term in office, on Tuesday exuded confidence that the ruling party will do ‘extremely well’ in the upcoming polls.

After rounding up the ‘Ama Gaon, Ama Bikash’ programme which, on Tuesday, touched all the 314 blocks of the State, the Chief Minister told mediapersons at State Secretariat: “I am sure BJD will do extremely well in the forthcoming elections.”

Naveen’s assertion assumes significance in view of the fact that “Ama Gaon, Ama Bikash” was launched as a game-changer for the party after it suffered a serious jolt in the 2017 panchayat polls.

Rolled out on March 5, 2018 on Biju Babu’s birthday, the programme has given a new orientation to development process in Odisha as the Chief Minister directly interacted with people through video conferencing and sanctioned long pending projects having local interest and importance without any file work. In less than a year, Naveen sanctioned 62,857 projects worth `1,554.41 crore in 6,798 gram panchayats.

“Ama Gaon Ama Bikash,” conceptualised as the first programme in the country with direct public connect, was designed in a manner in which the BJD boss established link with the constituents through video conferencing even as the programme allowed people to virtually demand projects and see them getting sanctioned in real time with the cost component clearly spelt out.

A political masterstroke, the Government sanctioned projects such as community halls, self-help group centres, bathing ghats and mandaps which aimed at instantly striking a chord with the local communities while furthering Naveen’s stronghold in every nook and corner of the State.

The Government also cleverly used technology in the programme to convey the core mantra of the CM’s 3T by highlighting transparency and teamwork across all levels. Not only that, several projects announced during interaction with the people have reached various stages of completion.
The completion of the programme - with the tag line Nabina Odisha (New Odisha) - appears to have put ruling BJD in an advantageous position as Naveen has reached out to all panchayats by now leaving BJD’s main political rivals BJP and Congress behind.

Only two days back, BJP’s national general secretary Bhupender Yadav had claimed that the saffron party would form government in Odisha on its own.

Meanwhile, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee chief Niranjan Patnaik also claimed that no one could stop the party to return to power in Odisha. “Naveen’s politics is not based on any ideology. He has been poaching leaders from the Congress to strengthen his party. However, he will not succeed in elections,” Niranjan said.

The BJD has 118 MLAs in the 147-member Assembly. The term of the present Odisha Assembly will end on June 11.

