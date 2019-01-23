NHRC orders Rs 1 lakh relief for minor mothers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As incidents of children in residential schools run by ST/SC Development department being subjected to sexual harassment continue unabated in the State, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed Odisha Government to pay a compensation of `one lakh each to two students who gave birth in school hostels in 2015.

The apex watchdog of human rights has asked Chief Secretary to ensure that the compensation is paid and submit a response in six weeks.

Two girls staying at Government-run hostels had given birth to baby boys in Koraput and Kandhamal districts three years back. A Class VI student of Umuri Ashram School in Koraput gave birth to a boy on February 4, 2015, nearly 12 days after an underweight baby was born to a Class X student of Lingagad High School in Kandhamal.

Acting on two different petitions filed by Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the Commission also instructed the State authorities to monitor the cases registered against the accused persons.

The petitioner had stated that the incidents raised several questions as despite the presence of nine lady teachers and a health worker in Lingagad High School, none was able to mark bodily changes in the minor student during her pregnancy.