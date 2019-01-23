Odisha school teacher arrested for sexually abusing students

By PTI

MALKANGIRI: An assistant teacher of a school in Malkangiri district was arrested by police Tuesday on the charge of molestation and sexual abuse of minor girls, officials said.

The district administration also suspended headmaster of Ashram School at Gangala, Pravat Lakra while assistant teacher Ajay Kumar Das has been arrested, they said.

The action followed after a Class-VII girl student of the school lodged a written complaint with the district Collector against Headmaster Prabhat Lakra and Assistant Teacher Ajay Kumar Das a few days ago.

As per the complaint, the two teachers used to misbehave with girls staying in the school hostel in inebriated condition.

A girl has meanwhile left the hostel and quit her study after allegedly being harassed with the misbehaviour by the two teachers.

After getting information, Malkangiri collector Manish Agarwal asked the district child welfare committee to probe the incident.

Finding the two guilty, the Collector suspended them and lodged a complaint with the police.