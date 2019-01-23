Home States Odisha

Odisha school teacher arrested for sexually abusing students

As per the complaint, the two teachers used to misbehave with girls staying in the school hostel in inebriated condition.

Published: 23rd January 2019 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

child rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

MALKANGIRI: An assistant teacher of a school in Malkangiri district was arrested by police Tuesday on the charge of molestation and sexual abuse of minor girls, officials said.

The district administration also suspended headmaster of Ashram School at Gangala, Pravat Lakra while assistant teacher Ajay Kumar Das has been arrested, they said.

The action followed after a Class-VII girl student of the school lodged a written complaint with the district Collector against Headmaster Prabhat Lakra and Assistant Teacher Ajay Kumar Das a few days ago.

As per the complaint, the two teachers used to misbehave with girls staying in the school hostel in inebriated condition.

A girl has meanwhile left the hostel and quit her study after allegedly being harassed with the misbehaviour by the two teachers.

After getting information, Malkangiri collector Manish Agarwal asked the district child welfare committee to probe the incident.

Finding the two guilty, the Collector suspended them and lodged a complaint with the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Malkangiri Teacher sexual harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp