Odisha’s poverty rising, claims Congress leader Mastan Vali

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA/BHAWANIPATNA: All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Mastan Vali on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of taking people of Odisha for a ride.

Addressing mediapersons here, he said the number of poor people in Odisha has increased in the last 18 years of BJD rule. While unemployment is increasing, farmers are suffering due to negligence of both BJD and BJP governments at the State and centre respectively.

Vali stated that Congress would organise Parivartan Sankalpa Samabesha on January 25 in presence of AICC president Rahul Gandhi. He said the Samabesh will bring about a massive shift in the State’s politics. “In the last four and half years of the NDA Government in Centre or 18 years of BJD regime in State, no one has taken any exemplary action for development of Odisha,” he said and alleged that Naveen has extended unconditional support to Modi.

On the departure of MLA Naba Kishore Das from the party, Vali claimed that it would not affect Congress’ prospects in the upcoming elections. The OPCC vice-president Santosh Saluja said Odisha government could have fixed the paddy MSP at `2,500 per quintal but it did not do so due to its vested interest.

At Bhawanipatna, Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das alleged that BJD workers are trying to sabotage Rahul Gandhi’s meet at Bhubaneswar. “Biju Yuva Bahini members are purposefully organising meetings at Balangir and Puri on the same day. They have blocked all vehicles so that people cannot travel to the Capital to attend the Parivartan Sankalpa Samabesha,” he said while speaking to mediapersons here. On resignation of some important office bearers, he said Congress is like an ocean and individuals quitting will have no impact on the party.