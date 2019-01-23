Home States Odisha

Three-member panel to probe Choudwar bus accident

Accident

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A day after Choudwar bus mishap, a three-member committee was constituted on Tuesday to probe into the incident. Cuttack RTO Dipti Ranjan Patra said as per the directive of Supreme Court, the committee comprising the Motor Vehicle Inspector, Investigating Officer of Choudwar police station and engineer of NH-55, will look into the matter.

“During probe, the committee will ascertain why and how the accident took place besides finding out the circumstances leading to the mishap. It will also take into account the condition of the road and give a report within 48 hours,” Patra said and added that the report would then be submitted to the Transport Commissioner.

The ill-fated bus has all valid documents including fitness certificate, permit, tax and insurance papers. Since the bus driver is on the run, the local police has been asked to provide information about him and his driving licence, he said.

Prima facie, it appears that the mishap occurred when the speeding bus was overtaking another vehicle. As the driver lost control, the bus skidded off the road and overturned on a heap of sand dumped nearby for the ongoing NH expansion work. 

The panel will also find out whether there was any sign of ‘Work in Progress’ near the sand dump or any barricade at the work site.

The private bus, carrying more than 50 passengers, was on its way to Angul from Cuttack when it overturned near Choudwar. Two persons were killed and 15 others sustained injuries in the mishap.

