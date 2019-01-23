Dharmendra Pradhan blames Odisha CM for delay in coastal highway project, BJD hits back

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The blame game between the State and Central Governments over non-commencement of the ambitious coastal highway project intensified on Tuesday after Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan accused Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of conspiring to derail the project and the BJD giving a strong rebuttal to the charge.

Hitting out at the State Government for adopting dilatory tactics to thwart the 415 km coastal highway project from Digha to Gopalpur, Pradhan said the CM is deliberately derailing the infrastructure project as he fears that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take all credits for it.

“It is the height of hypocrisy as the CM writes to the PM demanding Special Category Status for Odisha on one hand while on the other, he is deliberately derailing infrastructure development projects in the State,” the Union Minister told mediapersons in New Delhi.

The `7,500 crore project sanctioned under Bharatmala Pariyojana in 2016 is hanging fire due to non-cooperation of the State Government, Pradhan said after holding a review meeting with officers of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

The NHAI appointed consultants for preparation of detailed project report in February, 2016 and the project proposal was discussed with senior officers of the State on September 3, 2016. Even after getting in principle approval, the project got delayed due to numerous modification in alignment based on a consultative process with State officials, he said.

After acceding to numerous piecemeal suggestions by Odisha Government, NHAI approved the revised alignment of the project in July, 2018. Though NHAI has been soliciting necessary statutory clearances from Odisha to start the process of tendering, cooperation from the State Government is not forthcoming, Pradhan claimed.

“It is lamentably clear from these facts that the State Government has chosen petty politics over development and is a matter of great sorrow that my fellow Odia @Naveen_Odisha babu has brushed aside such an unprecedented game changer for Odisha in pursuit of power,” Pradhan tweeted.

The BJD, on the other hand, refuted the allegation of Pradhan and described the Union Minister as a ‘habitual liar’.

“The press conference of Pradhan was sponsored by contractors interested to implement the coastal highway project in Odisha. The Union Minister is worried for the project before polls as he plans to generate election funds from the contractors,” Health and Family Welfare Minister and senior BJD leader Pratap Jena said.

Pradhan’s allegation against Naveen is false and not based on facts, Jena said. There is an attempt to by-pass the State Government in the implementation of the project. Thousands of villagers will be displaced if the project is constructed on the route as planned by the Centre, he said.

The Minister alleged that though the State Government had discussed the alignment of project with NHAI, its proposals have not been taken into consideration.

“It will be better if the highway is moved more towards the coast, which the Modi-led Government is not agreeing to,” he added.