Shortage of doctors cripples health care system in Malkangiri

Deba Prasad Dash By

Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Crippled by an acute shortage of doctors and paramedical staff, health care system in Malkangiri district is in dire straits.

Nearly half of the posts of the doctors are lying vacant across the public health institutions from the community health centres (CHCs), sub-divisional hospitals (SDHs) to the district headquarter hospital (DHH) depriving the people of even basic health care services. Against a sanctioned strength of 141 doctors for the district only 69 are in position.

The apathy of the State government, which claims to have accorded top priority to provisioning healthcare at the doorsteps of the people, is blatantly visible at the DHH. Of the sanctioned strength of 59 specialists and doctors, a whopping 21 are lying vacant. There ICU is virtually dysfunctional as there are no senior ICU specialists against a sanctioned strength of two.

The posts of a senior specialist in anaesthesia, specialists in radiology, orthopaedics, skin and venereal diseases and many other specialities are lying vacant in the DHH. As a result, health services have been badly hit at the top government hospital which caters to patients not only from Malkangiri district but also from neighbouring states.

There are six CHCs and two SDHs in the district. According to reports, there are only two doctors in the CHC at Maoist-affected Kudmulgumma against the sanctioned strength of nine. The doctors’ shortage is equally acute in other CHCs and SDHs.

Making things worse, only 192 Group-C employees of the Health Department are in position against the sanctioned strength of 633 while 155 Group-D employees are in position against a sanctioned strength of 223.

CDMO, Ajit Kumar Mohanty said he has been writing to the Health Department every month to fill up the vacancies. However, it has not been heeded so far.

Health centres stare at doc crisis

Chitrakonda SDH has 4 docs against sanctioned 6 posts

Podia CHC has 4 docs against sanctioned

9 posts

All the 5 posts in Pandripani CHC are vacant

Khairput CHC has 5 posts vacant against 9 sanctioned posts

8 posts vacant against 10 in Korukonda CHC

5 posts vacant against sanctioned strength of 11 in Kalimela CHC

8 posts against sanctioned 11 vacant in Mathili SDH