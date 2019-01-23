Home States Odisha

Shortage of doctors cripples health care system in Malkangiri

Crippled by an acute shortage of doctors and paramedical staff, health care system in Malkangiri district is in dire straits.

Published: 23rd January 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Deba Prasad Dash
Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Crippled by an acute shortage of doctors and paramedical staff, health care system in Malkangiri district is in dire straits.

Nearly half of the posts of the doctors are lying vacant across the public health institutions from the community health centres (CHCs), sub-divisional hospitals (SDHs) to the district headquarter hospital (DHH) depriving the people of even basic health care services. Against a sanctioned strength of 141 doctors for the district only 69 are in position.

The apathy of the State government, which claims to have accorded top priority to provisioning healthcare at the doorsteps of the people, is blatantly visible at the DHH.  Of the sanctioned strength of 59 specialists and doctors, a whopping 21 are lying vacant. There ICU is virtually dysfunctional as there are no senior ICU specialists against a sanctioned strength of two. 

The posts of a senior specialist in anaesthesia, specialists in radiology, orthopaedics, skin and venereal diseases and many other specialities are lying vacant in the DHH. As a result, health services have been badly hit at the top government hospital which caters to patients not only from Malkangiri district but also from neighbouring states.

There are six CHCs and two SDHs in the district. According to reports, there are only two doctors in the CHC at Maoist-affected Kudmulgumma against the sanctioned strength of nine. The doctors’ shortage is equally acute in other CHCs and SDHs. 

Making things worse, only 192 Group-C employees of the Health Department are in position against the sanctioned strength of 633 while 155 Group-D employees are in position against a sanctioned strength of 223.

CDMO, Ajit Kumar Mohanty said he has been writing to the Health Department every month to fill up the vacancies. However, it has not been heeded so far. 

Health centres stare at doc crisis
Chitrakonda SDH has 4 docs against sanctioned 6 posts
Podia CHC has 4 docs against sanctioned 
9 posts
All the 5 posts in Pandripani CHC are vacant
Khairput CHC has 5 posts vacant against 9 sanctioned posts
8 posts vacant against 10 in Korukonda CHC
5 posts vacant against sanctioned strength of 11 in Kalimela CHC
8 posts against sanctioned 11 vacant in Mathili SDH

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp