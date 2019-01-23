Two businessmen shot at, looted in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Exposing the worsening law and order situation in the City, especially after dark, four miscreants allegedly opened fired at two businessmen before looting cash and valuables from them near Bomikhal Durga Mandap here on Monday late night.

The injured traders, identified as Manas Mallick and Sanjay Yadav of Bomikhal, are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police said the incident took place at around 1 am when four unidentified miscreants intercepted the car of Manas Mallick near the mandap and attacked him. When Manas resisted, the miscreants opened fire at him. Meanwhile, Sanjay reached the scene but was also attacked with sharp weapons.

The miscreants then looted cash and other valuables from the duo, vandalised the car of Manas before fleeing the spot. On being informed, Laxmisagar police rescued the duo and admitted them to the hospital.

While the incident has created panic among locals who are now demanding stern action against such anti-social elements, the police are yet to arrest the accused.

DCP Anup Sahu said efforts are on to nab the accused. “We are examining the CCTV footage of nearby places to identify the miscreants,” he said. Police will intensify patrolling during night to crack down on such anti-socials, the DCP added.