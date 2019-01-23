Home States Odisha

Trash torment for tourists visiting Netaji Museum

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (File photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Dumping of garbage near the iconic Netaji Birthplace Museum at Odia Bazaar here has become a major cause of inconvenience for tourists. 

With the administration taking no steps to solve the issues, the environment around the tourist spot is worsening with each passing day. The failure of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to maintain cleanliness around the museum has made the place an eyesore for visitors.

The situation has deteriorated to such an extent that heaps of garbage can be found just 30 metres from the museum. 

Residents alleged that though there is a dumping yard at Chuna Bhati locality, huge amount of garbage generated and collected from the five adjacent Wards is being dumped near the museum. Stray dogs and cattles rummaging through the piles of garbage in search of food is a common sight near the building.

Locals further alleged that the civic body collects garbage and waste generated from the area once in a week. Hence, heaps of rotting garbage and the foul smell emanating from the waste greet tourists who visit the museum.

“Delay in clearing garbage from the area is causing severe inconvenience to locals as well as tourists. Apart from the foul smell, the waste heaps have become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, increasing the risk of outbreaks of diseases like dengue,” said local corporator Arun Sethi. 

Sethi alleged that despite several complaints to the CMC, no action has been taken to clean the area and urged the civic body authorities to clear the garbage before Netaji Jayanti. 

To make matters worse, the 400 metre stretch from Dargha Bazaar Jail Road to Netaji Museum has narrowed down due to rampant encroachment by street vendors and unauthorised parking of vehicles. 

Chairman of CMC’s standing committee on health and sanitation Ranjan Biswal said steps would be taken to solve the problem before January 23.

