Odisha: Four fake Maoists held on extortion charges

Published: 24th January 2019 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Money

An amount of Rs 1.86 lakh, three motorcycles and mobile phones used in the crimes were seized. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Police have arrested four criminals, who tried to extort money from businessmen of Kashipur under Andirakanch police limits by posing as Maoists. They are Balaram Naik, Bharat Bhapta Naik, Pintu Ramesh Naik and Balekadas Naik, all in the age group of 23 to 30 and belonging to different villages under Kashipur block.

Informing this to mediapersons on Wednesday, Rayagada SP Rahul PR said the accused had demanded Rs 10 lakh from Sankar Naik of Paik Kupakhal on September 10 by impersonating as Maoists. Naik had lodged a complaint in this regard in Andirakanch police station in December.

Another person of the area, Haldar Bag had also received extortion call and he too had lodged a complaint. Police raided the block and nabbed the accused from different places. An amount of Rs 1.86 lakh, three motorcycles and mobile phones used in the crimes were seized from them. Police also seized five fake Maoist posters from them. The accused were sent to judicial custody.

Andirakanch police Odisha

