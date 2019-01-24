BJD goes hi-tech for poll campaign

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: WITH elections barely three months away, the BJD is all set to steal a march on its opponents by launching a hi-tech mass connect blitzkrieg, particularly with an eye on young and new voters.

The party on Wednesday launched two initiatives, ‘Selfie with CM’ and ‘Mo Naveen Mo Ghare,’ that channelise augmented reality (AR) technology to take Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik close to the people. The objective is to reinforce the popularity of Naveen among the masses and gain an upper-hand over political rivals by capitalising on the personality and charisma of the CM.

Under the ‘Selfie with CM’ campaign, the party will set up booths at various places in the districts where people can come and take selfies with a ‘virtual Naveen Patnaik’.

As has become common practice, the selfies will be posted by people on social media and circulated across social networking platforms. This will help the party in a big way as social media has been playing an increasingly decisive role in electoral politics.

The Chief Minister, though a late entrant into social media, had been quick enough to recognise its strength and potential. He has been very active on social media albeit avoiding use of the platforms for political ends and focusing solely on people-centric development and welfare programmes of the Government.

Under his direct supervision, a special Chief Minister’s Social Media Grievance Cell has been functioning to ensure speedy redressal of people’s problems and grievances that are brought to his notice on social media.

The ‘Mo Naveen Mo Ghare’ programme is an extension of reaching out to individual households. Party workers will visit families with AR-enabled systems which would have projections of Naveen Patnaik conveying his message to the people directly. It will also enable interactions of families with a ‘virtual Naveen’ at their home itself.

This will be a first of its kind as no other political party has used the technology for political communication, BJD IT Cell head Amar Patnaik said.The two programmes were launched by the Chief Minister at the Information Technology Conclave organised by Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) here.

Over 1,200 BCJD members attended the conclave which planned strategies for aggressive use of social media for mass outreach during the elections.

The BJD is also set to establish ICT centres across the districts. Naveen emphasised the importance of ICT in disseminating information and creating awareness on various issues. “I am happy that the BJD IT Cell has taken the initiative to open such centres in all the district headquarters,” he said.Recalling his father’s interest in the field of science, the Chief Minister said Biju Babu had instituted the Kalinga Prize when he was only 30 years old.